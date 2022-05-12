On Tuesday, May, 3, Zach Smith earned the biggest cheer of the day as his extra-inning hit scored Seneca Durocher for the Bobwhites’ walk-off win against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers.
Q&A with Zach Smith
What do you appreciate about the grit and determination of this year's Bobwhites? The grit and determination on our team are so powerful. We have guys staying after practice to take extra rounds of BP to get better. On top of that, it has started to come along with two comeback wins and hot bats throughout the lineup. I'm very proud and appreciative of our team's work to be better.
What will you remember most about the walk-off against St. Johnsbury? I will remember being down five runs late in the game and the bottom of the order stringing hit after hit together to get us back in it. Yes, my hit to end the game was exciting, but it was the middle to bottom of the order that got us to that point, and without them, it would've never come together for a win.
What do you love most about this game and why? Baseball is a very tough game, but that's what I love about it the most. Things that are easy aren't really exciting for me. There are some very talented players throughout the league at this level, which makes it a grind to become better and better each day. When the results show, it makes me love the game even more!
Bobwhites coach Will Howrigan: Zachary is a quiet leader for our team. He has a way of coming up big when we need it. He is intelligent and understands what he needs to do without trying to do too much. Against St Johnsbury, he came up in extra innings and put the ball in play to drive in the winning run. He had a similar at-bat for us last year to walk off a win vs Mt Mansfield. He is our most improved hitter this season and often keeps us in games due to his outstanding defense at first base.
