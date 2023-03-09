Will Steinhour, a junior on the Richford Falcons boys’ varsity basketball team, was an integral part of the team’s success on both sides of the ball. Will often led in the scoring column, but his contributions on defense solidified his position as a leader on the court.
Q&A with Will Steinhour
What will you remember most about this season? This season I’ll remember our team setting a goal of getting two home playoff games and being able to achieve that goal. Setting goals and working hard to achieve them is about more than just basketball. It’s a life lesson that can be carried on past high school.
How did you grow as a person and an athlete through this season, and how did your teammates and coaches help you in the process? I think my leadership grew throughout the season which is another life long skill to have. My teammates and coaches helped me grow my leadership by trusting in me to lead the team. Having the trust of others is a big part of leading, and it gave me more confidence to lead.
What steps forward did you see this team make this year, and how do you think they can build on it? We took a step forward, and it was reflected in our regular season record. Last season we were 7-13, and we ended the regular season this year 15-5, and that speaks for itself. I think the team can continue to build on this in the future by trusting in each other, trusting and listening to the coaches, and most importantly having fun while doing it.
Falcons’ coach Brandon Fuller: Will meant a lot to the team this year, working hard on both ends of the ball. We lacked size all year, and he knew going into every game he had to play the opponent’s big guy. He averaged two to three charges taken in a game, which you don't see hardly ever in a high school basketball game. He plays with a lot of heart and you can see that when he's out there.
