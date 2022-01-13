Q&A with Will Steinhour
Richford High School boys varsity basketball player Will Steinhour led the Falcons in last week's game against the Craftsbury Chargers, scoring 19 of the team's 71 points in the 71-46 win.
What played into your offensive success against Craftsbury? I've had some decent games before, but it was nice to have a breakout game. It's not all me; it's the boys out there working with me getting some open looks. We were missing Carter Blaney, and someone had to step up and come out strong. We wanted to come out and take that lead early. I think we're going to continue to play that way, and we can win a lot of games.
What elevates the success of the team? Chemistry: we've played together for many years, including in AAU and Mini Metro. We've built good relationships, and the more you play together, the more you know how the other is going to play. We play upbeat basketball and feed off each other's energy. We can be down by 10 points, get a good powerplay, and explode off of that. We play upbeat basketball and feed off each other's energy, and we definitely trust each other.
What have you enjoyed about playing for Coach Brandon Fuller? Coach Fuller is a great coach. He's a friend off the court but there's no playing around on the court. We respect him; he coached us in middle school and Mini Metro. We trust him; he knows the game, and he pushes us hard. He's real with us and doesn't beat around the bush, and that's important. He's been through the program at Richford, and he's paying it back.
Have you enjoyed having fans back in the stands? It's great to have fans back; the positivity and energy, especially against Enosburg, was amazing. The energy from both sides was awesome! That was a fun game--battling back and forth with your rival school; it was an amazing feeling.
Richford Falcons' coach Brandon Fuller:
Will is a great leader on and off the court, and he's always giving his best effort no matter the situation. He brings a lot of motivation to the team, and he always comes to practice ready to work hard and get better. When another player isn't playing their best, Will keeps their head in the game.
