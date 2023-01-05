BFA St. Albans junior guard Will Hughes has proven to be an integral part of the Bobwhites’ basketball team this year. Hughes’ stats tell the story of a season off to a great start. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals a game, and shooting 47 percent from the field. He's only giving up five points per game on the defensive end. In games against Rice and Essex, Hughes scored 21 and 17 points, respectively.
Q&A with Will Hughes
What have you enjoyed most about playing on this year's team? The thing that I've enjoyed most about playing on this team is the sense of family and how close we all are as a team on and off the court. Everyone wants everybody to succeed and do the best they can, and that's why I think we are finding the success we have so far.
What have you done to help up your game this winter? I didn't really take a break after last year's season; I was attending camps and doing AAU through our school's program. I think that doing that has helped me and our team because we know how each other plays and can adjust accordingly.
How has the Bobwhite coaching staff put this program in a place to succeed? I think the coaches have done a really good job pushing us all to be our best at all times. We have a really special coaching staff between Coach Menard, Coach Earl, and Coach Mo; each of them brings a different aspect to the game which is incredibly helpful when talking to them during the game and practices.
Bobwhite coach Tristan Menard: Will has been a critical piece on both ends of the floor for us. He has consistently taken care of the ball at a high rate and is crucial to our offensive production, as he is leading us in points and assists thus far. He plays tenacious defense, and has forced the second most turnovers on the team at this point. He pushes everyone around him day in and day out at practice and continues to improve each and everyday. We're excited to see his continued growth throughout the season. He's on a great trajectory, and it's still very early.
