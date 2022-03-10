Thomas Demar, a senior at BFA St. Albans, and a member of the Bobwhites basketball team, has been an integral part of the team’s success throughout the season. Demar scored 11 points in the D1 quarterfinal against Rice; earlier in the playoff season, he had 8 points against Burlington.
Q&A with Thomas Demar
What three things do you think contributed to the team’s success? Our coaching staff from top to bottom has been outstanding, and they've really bought into our season and our program so we got better. The fans around us really helped hype us up and keep us focused throughout the season. At home games and away games there was a great crowd and that last game at rice was packed and it didn't feel like an away game at all. Lastly, our chemistry was a defining factor because a lot of these guys have been playing with each other since 5th or 6th grade and the others have been playing with us year round since freshmen year. We're all super close on and off the court and that definitely adds to our success in games.
Did you enjoy being part of the first Bobwhite team to return to the Metro in recent years? I'm extremely proud to be in BFA's return to the Metro because I think we showed who we are. We gave a lot of big teams close games and even won a playoff game.
What will you remember most about this season? I'll remember how close our team grew throughout the season and how we all came together everyday to work hard and get better. It wasn't easy at all but when you're going through it as a team it's not so bad. Getting a home playoff game was huge. I think it was deserved and it got me really excited. Our fans are amazing and being able to play one last time in front of a packed home gym was awesome. The game isn't the same without them so a huge thank you to our fans.
Bobwhite coach Tristan Menard: If I had to pick one guy who is our leader on the court, it's Tom. Not only did he lead us in points, but he was an extension of the coaching staff on the floor and in the locker room. He was always helping teammates learn the things that we were implementing. To accompany his scoring. Tom assisted on many baskets, had many steals, and played strong defense. We didn't really pick captains formally this year, but the team picked him on their own. He has set the standard high for our future leaders, and we couldn't have asked him for any more.
