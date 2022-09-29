What will you remember most about scoring the game-winning goal against St. Johnsbury? The game was physically and technically back and forth throughout. We had several opportunities and with a few unlucky calls, just couldn’t capitalize. Our defensive line of Makenna Hughes, Allie Bushey, Cadence Ovitt, and Emily Pidgeon was amazing. They all left it out on the field; they are so solid, which is what allowed for more opportunities offensively. They deserve a lot of recognition for sealing that win for the team. As for the scoring play, Alayna Carpenter had a great throw-in, and Rae Alexander kept the ball alive for me to get a foot on it. After, of course, I was so relieved, but all I could think about was holding onto the lead. When time ran out, the team’s energy was huge, it was our first Metro win, and we needed it. The first person I ran to was Haley Corey, who found out she would be playing net the day before. She was outstanding; she stepped up, did her job, and earned the team the win. That was not an easy game for us, and everyone had to do their part to work together for this win. Our team deserved that win, that electric feeling, and that comeback.
What have you most enjoyed about playing Comet soccer? I absolutely love playing soccer; I think what sets this program apart is the people. They all have a huge impact on you. My team shares my same work ethic, attitude, and passion for the game. We're a team full of leaders, and I think that shows in how we play and work together on the field. We don’t play as individuals; it’s all about the win. I think our selflessness plays a big role in us seeing success. Our backs are constantly sacrificing to win 50/50 balls, and our mids and forwards are always sprinting and nonstop working. These are the things that don't go unnoticed. Watching my teammates fight and push themselves fuels a fire in me to do the same; we lead each other. Another aspect of Comet Soccer is our coaches, From Coach Ben (Marlow) to the assistant coaches, Kiah Chadwick, Hannah Letourneau, and Eva Clark. All three of these coaches used to wear BFA-St. Albans' jerseys themselves, and their impact is long-lasting.
How does this team work together to succeed and grow on and off the field? This year was a little nerve-wracking in the beginning; after losing 11 seniors, we almost have a completely new team. We played together all summer, with some playing club, pick-up, and participating in Fit Camp. I think from the summer until now, our team has built itself from the ground up. I think it’s important to note that we're still growing and learning to trust each other more and more. The team dynamic comes from playing and learning together. We have the same togetherness off the field as well. We do team building and dinners throughout the season, allowing us to get to know each other. This is an amazing group of girls, and I'm so proud we get to be a part of something so big.
Comet coach Ben Marlow: Tessa brings a strong work ethic, desire to improve, and an unwavering commitment to the team, both on and off the field. Her speed of play, touch on the ball, vision, and strength allows her to find success against many of the best players in the state. One of her biggest strengths is how hard she competes in everything she does. Whether it's playing World Cup at practice or on the field in a Metro game, Tessa can be counted on to compete and push on until the final whistle. Her free kicks and long-range shots are areas that Tessa has worked tirelessly on, and it's paid off in this early season with her two goals. Off the field, Tessa has volunteered her time with our local youth soccer players by being a coach to third through eighth graders at our annual Summer Soccer Camp.
In the St. Johnsbury game, Tessa's finish was outstanding. The build-up to the goal, from the throw-in to Molly and Rae battling to keep the ball alive, allowed Tessa the opportunity to drive the ball and go bar down. Each time Tessa has an opportunity, we believe the ball has a chance to go in the net; she's able to consistently strike the ball with that type of quality. It was also a team win, with Haley stepping in and stepping up in goal, and our defensive five doing their jobs and putting pressure on every pass. This allowed our midfielders and strikers many opportunities to attack in wave after wave. The growth from their first game to their fifth has been significant!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.