Sylas Trask had an exceptional week with the Bobwhite lacrosse team, scoring four goals in the game against Rutland and tallying a goal and an assist in the game against Essex. Trask also scored in the Bobwhites' senior game win against Mount Mansfield Union.
Q&A with Sylas Trask
What stands out to you about this year's team on and off the field? This year's team is more organized on the field; we practice with purpose. Lacrosse IQ is a skill that takes a long time to learn, and I think our team is hitting that learning curve this year. Off the field, the boys are always super pumped on game days. We listen to our pregame music mix in the locker room, and just by the energy, you can feel everyone's desire to tear it up out there.
What did you enjoy most about the senior night win against MMU? The best part about senior night was for me was playing in front of my family. Not very often will my entire family come and watch me together. I was happy to take a win and make my family proud.
What do you enjoy about playing the game of lacrosse? For me, the danger of lacrosse excites me; people are constantly trying to put you on your back which makes the feeling when you beat them to the goal or take their ankles 10 times better. Lacrosse is truly a blast to play, and there are endless ways to get better and improve your craft.
Bobwhite lacrosse coach Mark Capsey: Sylas is one of the senior captains on the team. He's also a leader on and off the field. His ability to reach out to his teammates and coaches with respect is an asset of his and is what led him to be a good captain. He has a way of pumping up the team with positive energy. He plays attack, and his heart and hustle are always evident on the field.
