Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans junior Sydney Preseau was an integral part of the Comets volleyball team's wins against Burlington and Lyndon Institute. Preseau led the Comets in the third set against Burlington, going 7 for 7 from the serve with 2 aces. She had 13 digs and excellent passes from the back row against Lyndon Institute.
What do you love about Comet volleyball? "My favorite part of Comet volleyball is coming to practice every day and being able to learn new things from my teammates and my coaches. I consider my team as family, and being able to spend time with them doing what we love puts a smile on my face and makes me honored to be a part of such an amazing team."
What's it been like to be part of building a successful varsity program? "Volleyball started up when I was a freshman. We were all pretty much new to the program and didn't know what the heck we were doing. Being able to be a part of the varsity volleyball program and help build it has been so exciting and fun over the past two years. I'm so proud of all of my girls and how far we have come from winning nothing last year to being 6-5 with two games left to go. I can't wait until next year!"
What have you enjoyed most about the team's success this year? "The best feeling in a game is when we score a point and all pig pile on top of each other to celebrate. The spirit of my teammates, on the court and the bench, and our fans really makes everything so much more exciting."
Comet volleyball coach Bert Berthiaume
What does Sydney bring to the Comet volleyball team? "Sydney is a calming influence on the volleyball court. She never panics, stays positive, and her love of the game is contagious. On the court, she is an awesome server and is in our first server position so that we can set the tone offensively right from the start. Defensively from the back row, she has great hands and is often getting us going from serve-receive to attack in a hurry. Finally, when Sydney is in the front row, she can be seen tipping, killing, or strategically placing the ball to put the defense on their heels."
How has Sydney grown with the game? "Sydney has been with the program for three years, and watching her grow in skill and knowledge has been a pleasure to witness. Our young program has had an excellent first true varsity season. When you combine her skill, passion, and character, you can see why she is one of our building blocks that we have used throughout the season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.