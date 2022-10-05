Missisquoi Valley Union High School freshman Surelle Casperson scored her first varsity goal in the Thunderbirds' game against North Country Union High School on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Q&A with Surelle Casperson
What was it like scoring your first varsity goal? It felt like a relief; as a forward, that was my main goal. I was extra excited because I didn't expect it. Two people were in front of me, and I didn't think the ball would go through. The support of my friends, who all came over to hug me, felt really good.
What have you enjoyed about the MVU field hockey team? I've enjoyed the team because they feel like family. They are so welcoming and always include everyone. Practices and games are really fun because we're all so comfortable with each other.
Did you notice a big difference between playing varsity and middle school field hockey? It's a lot more intense, and there's a lot more running, but I'm so happy when I play; that feeling has stayed. My two middle school coaches are still part of my coaching staff, so I enjoy that.
What do you love about field hockey? I like how much stick handling we get to do; it's really cool. I find it fun because even though it can get annoying with all the rules, it is also so interesting and fun to play. I started playing after my two friends, Amelia and Meredith Favreau, convinced me to play in the eighth grade. I was nervous, but I decided to try it about a week before the session began. I picked up the stick, got the hang of it, and it was super fun.
What's been your most memorable part of the season? Honestly, the goal. I got to enjoy it with all my friends, and it was an amazing moment to have on varsity.
MVU field hockey coach Jacey Rivers: I had the opportunity to work with Surelle at the middle school level last year. Her dedication to the game and sportsmanship has made a positive impact on the team this season. Surelle is a force to be reckoned with, as she scored her first varsity goal against North Country last week. She has a great stick and can push the ball up the field making opportunities for herself and her teammates. She’s the type of player who comes off the field with a smile, cheering on her teammates and celebrating the positives no matter the score. This is only Surelle's second year playing field hockey, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for #17.
