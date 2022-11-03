BFA-Fairfax sophomore Ava Ardovino made school history, breaking the school scoring record after scoring her 57th goal in the D3 quarterfinal on Friday, Oct. 28.
What three things would you attribute to the success you’ve had in breaking the school scoring record? Breaking the school scoring record was a goal I personally set out for prior to making the varsity team my freshman year, so to crush it this year is such a great feeling and an accomplishment I’m very proud of. My teammates this year were always positive and helped me strive for success through every game. I have to give huge credit to the coaches and players at FarPost and training consistently throughout the years with my current coach Sam Alden who has always pushed me to be better in each opportunity. That has certainly set me up for loads of success throughout my first two years in high school. My parents (Chris and Brenda) have been my biggest supporters since I was young; they’ve always pushed me to give 110 percent at everything I do and to always stay in my own lane.
How have your teammates set you up for success? Without my teammates constantly pushing and cheering me on, I wouldn't have achieved this. Our communication on and off the field has helped me build a strong bond with every one of my teammates, which I'm immensely grateful for along with the celebratory hugs after every goal!
How have your coaches helped you elevate your game this season? Coach Bill stepped in this year as my new coach and did a great job leading us through this past season. He was always willing to listen to our ideas to improve our game and help guide us to success. Bill is always positive and challenges us to be persistent in every practice.
Bullets' coach Bill Ormerod: Ava has been a tremendous athlete and competitor since joining the varsity team as a freshman last season. She's a highly skilled attacking player and has uses opportunities when she doesn't have a clean look at goal to be a provider for her teammates. Her growth on the field between her freshman and sophomore seasons has been very visible. Last season Ava ended her freshman campaign with 25 goals and seven assists through 17 games. This season, she not only improved her scoring percentage by scoring 32 goals but also more than doubled her assists with 16. This increased production was also noteworthy because it was with one less game than last season. Ava is always focused and ready to go, whether for practice or to play a game. She's an intense competitor whose passion for the game and spirit of competition translates directly into her successes to date in attaching role on offense. Ava has been a pleasure to coach this season. With two more seasons to play still ahead of her, I can’t wait to see what new milestones she will set and how her game continues to mature.
