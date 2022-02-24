Q&A with Sophie Zemianek
Sophie Zemianek had two five-point nights for the Comets last week; against the Kingdom Blades, she scored a hattrick and picked up two assists. She later added two goals and three assists against South Burlington.
What will you remember most about accruing 10 points in two games? I was shocked when I found out I'd put that many points up. The most memorable part for me will be knowing that my teammates were excited no matter what and still supported me.
What do you feel has led to the team's success? Our attitudes: we build each other up and encourage each other to do better and be better. Our work ethic, where we don't give up till that last buzzer, has allowed us to thrive.
What two Comet traditions will you remember? I will always live by the importance of BELIEVE. Believe in yourself, in others, and always strive to be a better version of yourself. It's so important and puts such an important message out. Another tradition that was started a couple of years back that brings a lot of joy to the team is the 'walka walka, just dance' that we do often before games. It's a great way to lift spirits, put everyone in a good mood, and put smiles on our faces!
Comet coach Luke Cioffi: Sophie has grown into a strong leader on and off the ice. She leads by example as one of the hardest workers and is always willing to do what needs to be done off the ice. She’s been able to communicate effectively with her peers and coaches.
Comet coach Jeff Rouleau: Sophie is one of, if not the most, difficult players to play against. Her determination and grit, together with her talent and skill, are just outstanding. When on defense, she doesn’t want the other team to score, and when she enters the offensive zone, she wants it in that net. Every shift, every game, it is her best effort.
