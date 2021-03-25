ST. ALBANS — Sophie Heth, a sophomore at BFA St. Albans, led the BFA girls snowboarding team with a 7th place finish (out of 26) in Giant Slalom. She finished out the day 17th in Slopestyle and 15th in Rail Jam.
How about that bluebird day? "It was so nice out! The snow wasn't too soft by the time we raced, which was good. I enjoy snowboarding on those days; you're not sitting there freezing the whole time waiting for the next person to go, and the weather changes everyone's mood.
"It was such a happy day; everyone was so hyped up. To be able to compete and have my season and to have that day was amazing."
Tell us about the events at states. "The Giant Slalom is just racing with the most speed you can and making every gate.
"This year for states, my favorite was the Rail Jam competition. We didn't have that last year, so it was a new event, and that was fun.
"I like Slopestyle, but if I had to choose GS or Slopestyle, I'd choose GS. I like going fast, and it feels more competitive for me, and I like that."
What's going on in your mind when you race? "I was telling myself I could do it, and I didn't want to stress myself out. If I have a stressed mind at the beginning of the competition, I feel like I might not compete as well.
What did you enjoy most about racing last week? "I was most nervous for the Slopestyle race. My first run wasn't too good because I may have overthought it. On my second run, I nailed it. There was a big jump at the end, and I was excited about that!"
What do you like about jumping? "The feeling of getting big air and landing is so exhilarating."
How about your coaches? "Our coaches were amazing all season, and they're so positive. Coach Schubey (Nicole Schubert) was my best friend throughout the whole season. I enjoy hyping everyone up before their run, and she would do that for me. She was so easy to talk to. Having her this year made a big difference for me."
What's on your mind for next year? I'm looking forward to being with everyone on the team; it's like a family. Everyone's happy, and it's such a positive influence on you to snowboard with the team.
"I'm looking forward to improving as a boarder and meeting my goals. My top goal for next year is to move to the top five at states."
What coach Cam Caforia sees: "Sophie's energy is contagious; when she encourages her teammates and brings her best effort, she elevates the entire team. She's been working really hard at improving her GS times this year, and it showed with how she did on Wednesday. I couldn't have been more proud of Sophie for her effort and execution at states. I am excited to see what the next couple of years have in store for her."
