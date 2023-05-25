BFA-St. Albans Comets’ softball player Sierra Yates has had an outstanding senior season, which has included going 10-0 as a starter, and batting .316. Last week against Colchester and South Burlington, Yates struck out 24 batters and hit a home run.
Q&A with Sierra Yates
What will you remember most about your senior season with the Comets? I could talk about a lot of things I’m going to remember about this past season, but if I had to pick one I would say that I’m going to miss this coaching staff. They’ve all done a great job helping me and my teammates reach our full potential as softball players and as individuals. Their passion for the game is infectious, and inspiring, and they’ve helped us all develop in different ways.
What two things do you think help this team work together to succeed? Our understanding that we’re all working together to improve our individual skills to reach the same overall goal, while also making the most of every opportunity we have to play softball and have fun together help us succeed. All my teammates have a drive to be both competitive and have fun while playing a game we love, and we wouldn’t be able to play the same way without that passion.
What motivates you to give your best every game? I want to make my teammates, coaches, and my parents proud. I love softball, and I feel that by giving it my all, I can share my passion with the people around me. I’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort towards this sport so being able to give my best every game and have fun makes it all worth it.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: Sierra has had another great season for the Comets. She’s 10-0 as a starter and is batting .316 on the season. She’s worked hard for everything she’s accomplished. She’s passionate about softball, and has dedicated herself to being a great player. This past week she had wins over Colchester and South Burlington, and she had 24 K's and gave up only two runs. She also had a couple of big hits against South Burlington including a home run. She’s one of many leaders on this team, and she supports her teammates and is willing to help them on or off the field. She’s been awesome to coach over these past three years.
