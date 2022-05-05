Q&A with Sierra Yates
BFA St. Albans Comet softball pitcher has been lights out in the circle this season, striking out 33 batters in 14 innings of work. She's also tallied 9 RBI, going 5 for 12 with 9 RBI and hit her first varsity home run, and she's also raising money for a cause close to her heart.
What have you enjoyed most about your success this season? Seeing all the work I've put in in the off-season payoff has been amazing to see, and also being able to experience our success as a team is very uplifting; now we have to keep it up, as coach says: "never be satisfied!"
What inspired you to participate in raising money for the Speed the Light mission program? Growing up in church, I've always seen people raising money for missions trips. I wanted to help raise money for missions with the talents God gave me. Being able to pitch for the Comet softball team is something I was blessed with, and the best part about my fundraiser is that all I have to do is strike people out!
How has this softball season and your fundraising helped you grow this season? Taking part in raising money for Speed the Light has pushed me to be even more aggressive in the circle and strive for success; I hope to continue this all season and help push my teammates and opponents to strive to push themselves to make the game even more exciting, I love softball, and I want to share that with more people!
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: Sierra is a perfect example of what hard work can accomplish. She's worked hard with her personal pitching coach and continues to work hard with Coach Wood. She's been very effective with an aggressive attitude in the circle. Sierra has a passion for the sport and was continually giving me the countdown for the start of the season all winter. We have no guarantees about how the season will progress, but I can count on Sierra's maximum effort going forth.
