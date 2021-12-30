Q&A with Shea Howrigan
Shea Howrigan helped the Enosburg Hornets’ boys varsity basketball team rally in last Thursday’s game against the BFA Fairfax Bullets. After falling behind in the first half, the Hornets offense caught fire in the second, scoring 23 points, spearheaded by Howrigan, who closed the game with 16 points including a three point shot and going 6/6 from the free throw line.
What mindset did you take into the second half of the game to help the team rally? We just had to chip away at the lead and not rush the offense. I knew once we could get some momentum going in our favor then it would just keep coming and it did and we came out of there with a huge road win.
What do you think makes this team unique and sets it up for success? This team has a lot of hard workers. We push each other every day in practice to be better than the day before and that translates to game day. We have size with the bigs, Gavin, Wyatt, Silas, and Landon. We have speedy and athletic guards, me, Devyn (Gleason), Blair (Archambeault), Aydan (Dash), and Danny (Antillon). And we have some guys that switch around from bigs to guards like Nat (Robtoy) and Ethan (Hogaboom). With that much versatility and a lot of heart, this team is gonna be very dangerous this season.
What stood out to you about the game at BFA Fairfax, and what do you like about playing an in-county game? What stood out to me the most was how much heart this team has. Being down by that much, most teams just shy away and give up–not us, we came out of the locker room in the second half, and we played like it was a tie game; we just out worked them. Playing in-county games is a blast; the gym is always packed, the energy is always there, and it's a lot of fun.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette
“Shea’s coming back from a broken hand and is starting to get his shot back. It’s certainly good to have his offense impact back. Not only is he a good shooter but also one of our best passers. When he’s making shots it opens up a lot for us offensively. He plays with a confidence that’s hard to teach, and he’s never scared of a big moment; he embraces it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.