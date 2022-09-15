BFA-Fairfax/LU running back Shaun Gibson suffered a season-ending injury in the D3 semifinal game in 2021. This season, he returned to the team, scoring nine touchdowns and rushing for roughly 440 yards in two games.
Q&A with Shaun Gibson
How glad are you to be back on the field this year, and what have you most enjoyed? I'm so glad to be able to be on the field again this year. Last season really made me see how much being with my team mattered to me. It has been amazing to play with all my teammates, especially Cooper Harvey and Gabe Nyland-Funke, whom I've played with since I started.
What has your offensive line been doing to create space for you? Our line is small and young this year, but they're fast and know how to get off the ball quickly and go head to head with the big boys, so I don't have to. I couldn't thank them enough.
What are your most memorable moments from the 2022 season so far? The most memorable part of this season was seeing my teammates, coaches, and fans' smiles when I returned. When I scored my first touchdown of the season, I knew I had my teammates behind me; they were cheering me on for my entire recovery, and now I'm cheering with them on the field after we play our hearts out.
BFA-Fairfax/LU football coach Craig Sleeman: Shaun is a big part of what we do, and he had a great game against Springfield. He's also one of our top defensive players, so a lot of what he does doesn't show in the stat line. He's a team leader, and he helps the younger kids at the youth practices. He loves football and being around the game and will make a great coach someday.
Shaun had two breaks in his foot, and we didn't know what we'd get this year or if he could come back. He rehabbed so diligently in the offseason he was ahead of schedule. He wanted to play with his teammates and his brother Hunter. I'm so happy he's back, and he's playing like he wants to get back what he missed last year.
It's great to see the younger players watch how hard he works. It would be easy for Shaun not to work as hard in practice and get by with his talent, but he works hard, watches film, and does all the little things right. It sets the tone, and that's awesome. It's great when you get a great athlete who's a great kid as well.
