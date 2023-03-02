BFA-St. Albans senior forward Seth Richards’ contributions in the wins against South Burlington and Mount Mansfield in the final week of the regular season helped the Bobwhites secure a fourth place seed in the D1 playoffs. Richards averaged 21.5 points, two assists, eight rebounds, and shot 80 percent from the field in the games.
Q&A with Seth Richards
What will you remember most about the win against MMU? The thing I'll remember most about that win was the end of the game when our team was really having fun, and we were just playing the fun game all the boys know and love.
What did it mean to the team to secure two home play off games? Securing those two home playoff games was a great sign to the team that our path to the state championship has been laid out for us, and all we need to do is take advantage of it. This opportunity hasn't been presented to this school in a very long time and we intend on capitalizing on it.
What are you going to remember most about playing for the Bobwhites? I will forever remember Coach (Tristan) Menard and all he’s done for us, especially me. He’s been coaching me since I was a freshman, and just as much as I’ve come a long way, so has he. It's an interesting dynamic having the coach grow with his players, and I think it's made us the most-chemistry based team in the state. We’re truly a family, and we’re fighting to win playoffs together as one. It really brings a smile to my face when I think about it, and I think it always will. The Bobwhite basketball program has done so much for me as a player and a person and has become such a huge part of my life. As I get closer to the season ending and closer to the end of my basketball career, I don't know if I'm quite ready for it to end; this feeling and this journey will always be a part of who I am.
Bobwhites’ coach Tristan Menard: Seth has been crucial to the success we've seen this year. It's never more obvious than when he isn't on the court, and we struggle without his presence. He’s consistently rebounding the ball, and has been a force scoring the basketball all year long. He also has brought a consistently high level of energy to each and every practice helping us to stay focused and work hard. He has grown to display several leadership qualities this year, and will be a critical piece for us in a potential playoff run.
