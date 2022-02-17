Q&A with Seth Richards
BFA St. Albans Bobwhites' center Seth Richards Richards was responsible for a tremendous momentum swing in the Bobwhites win over the Colchester Lakers on Feb. 11. In what reporter Ari Beauregard described as a 'major shift in the game,' Richards received a pass from Thomas Demar, dunking the ball and firing up the team and the crowd. Richards also co-led the Bobwhites' scoring effort with 13 points.
How do you feel the ability to dunk impacts the game and the energy of the team? My ability to dunk seriously affects our team because dunking gets the boys hyped up. Dunking also gets the crowd into it, and that helps the boys stay motivated to play. Coach has said to us in the locker room: don't just do it for ourselves but do it for everyone who has helped us get here; do it for the coaches and for our fans and family. My ability to dunk helps the overall energy of the bench and the crowd, which helps lead the team to keep up the momentum the dunk brings.
What do you feel your role is on this year's team? I feel my role on the team is to lead by example. I'm not really a leader when it comes to bringing the guys together and giving speeches, but I know as a center, my job is to be the cornerstone for the team and keep morale high by playing to my max capacity all the time.
What about this team has enabled you all to enjoy success this season? This team is amazing in every single way. The coaches' relationships with the team are amazing, and the boys' relationships on and off the court are amazing, as well. At the end of the day, everyone is here to help each other be the best we can be and build on that to achieve the potential we all know that we have as individuals and as a team.
Bobwhite basketball coach Tristan Menard: Seth has brought us glimpses of what the future holds for him, all while being productive on a nightly basis. We see his post moves developing as he has displayed a couple times each game lately. He also is a very unselfish player. As he often looks to face-up toward the basket and hit the open teammate. He's always looking to clean up our missed shots and get an offensive rebound and put back. In the Colchester game, Seth gave us two of the most exciting plays we've seen all year. He had a strong dunk coming down the middle of the lane that came off of a great rebound by Connor Leach, followed by Noah Earl passing up the court to Tom Demar, who then got the assist to Seth. That swung the momentum in our direction and fueled the crowd. Seth also had a great block off the backboard that saved us two points. He's started playing with a little extra fire as of late.
