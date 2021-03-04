ST. ALBANS — Sean Beauregard, a junior at BFA St. Albans, was selected as Athlete of the Week for his performance in last week’s games against the South Burlington Wolves and the Colchester Lakers.
The games: Against the Wolves, Beauregard tallied two goals and an assist in the 5-1 win. When BFA faced the Lakers, he had two assists in the 5-0 victory.
“I think we’re a good team about not taking anyone lightly. We go into every game knowing we’re going to have to battle,” said Beauregard.
Winter 2021, a short intense season: At the time of this interview, the Bobwhites had three games remaining in the eight-game season.
“Coach Ducolon was saying we have nine more periods (in the regular season.) There’s no room for mistakes,” said Beauregard.
Beauregard currently has six points on the year--four goals and two assists. He thanked his line mates, Christian Vallee and Aiden Savoy, for their efforts.
“I love playing with Christian and Aiden. We’re always looking for each other; it’s head’s up hockey, and it benefits us in scoring,” said Beauregard.
How has the Covid season been different from previous years? “This year, it’s very different, but it makes me think more about how every workout and game matters so much more,” said Beauregard.
“We’re starting to play better as a team, and that can only mean better things for us in the future. We’re pretty well put together, we’ve got some things to get tied up, and we don’t have long to do it.”
What do you enjoy about playing for Toby Ducolon, Tom MacDonald, and Bill O’Neil? “It’s a big opportunity to play for Coach Ducolon, Coach O’Neill, and Coach MacDonald. They’re exceptional coaches and people. Coach Ducolon is a great coach; even more than that, he’s about making great people and great hockey players,” said Beauregard. “I think Coach MacDonald and Coach O’Neill are about that, too.”
