On Thursday, May 5, BFA-Fairfax softball’s Sarah Coloney pitched her team to a 17-1 victory over the Richford Rockets, throwing six innings and striking out eight.
Q&A with Sarah Coloney
What will you remember most about the game against Richford? I had been struggling with my control and ball movement. Over the weekend, I went to the field with my sister Grace and my mom and worked on my mechanics. That helped me go into the Richford game with a lot of confidence. I also had great support from my teammates.
What motivates you to play wherever you’re needed, and how do you feel it helps elevate the team? In Little League I played whatever position I was asked to play and often played positions no one else wanted. My willingness to play any position continued in summer ball and throughout high school. I love the game, and I'm motivated by the challenges of being asked to play multiple positions. This season, I have several teammates playing positions they’ve never played before, and I hope my willingness to change positions when asked motivates them as well. Our infield is improving every game and I think that's because of our team chemistry and the way we support each other as we’re learning.
How has the transition from catcher to pitcher been for you? While catching last year, I learned that catching is the most difficult, yet most underrated position on the field. Moving from behind the plate to the circle has made me appreciate my catcher, Melissa Hall. Melissa works hard every single pitch and does an amazing job. What I've enjoyed the most about pitching this year has been my partnership with Melissa. I wouldn't be successful without her.
BFA-Fairfax softball coach Geri Witalec-Krupa: Not only has Sarah been a backbone for us this year in the circle and the batter's box, but she’s a consummate leader who will play any position you ask of her if it’s best for the team. She is so supportive of our less experienced players, and doesn’t sweat the small stuff. I’m so proud of the player and leader she continues to become.
