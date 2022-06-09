MVU senior Ruth Brueckner won two state title at the Division 2 Vermont Track and Field State Championships on Friday, June 3.
Can you tell us what it's like to finish your high school career with two state titles in outdoor? It’s really satisfying; it was a good completion to my high school career. My goal was to get ten total titles. Going into it, I knew I had a lot of close competitors in the 100m and 200m, and to be able to win two titles meant a lot.
What three things have motivated you to pursue your goals? My teammates motivate me; they're always cheering and supporting me. Being really competitive is also a big motivation for me, as is having solid goals in place--trying to get a certain time and placement--is motivating.
What will you remember most about the 2022 outdoor season? I’ll remember my friendships, including my competitors, many who I've competed with since the seventh grade. There's so much camaraderie at the meets. We had a great group of seniors in the state, and we were always cheering for one another. There's also a lot of young talent, like freshman Olivia Thomas of Milton, who beat me by 2/100ths of a second in the 100m. I can't wait to see what she's going to do.
What’s in store for you in the future? I'm looking forward to having a new set of goals in college, and to set some school records and to be competing with other people. I'm also looking forward to running with my sister Anna in college. We run in the same events, the 200, 400, and the 800m, and we have some plans for relays, so that will be fun.
Thank yous: I want to thank Erin Bonsall and my mom for coaching. Also, Tyler Byers and Mrs. Vincelette who helped, and I want to thank my teammates.
MVU coach Erin Bonsall: It was awesome to witness Ruth compete this season. It was obvious that she’s driven and a hard worker, however, as I got to know her throughout the season it struck me that Ruth also is a very humble athlete; she always stayed hungry and never took it as a given that she would place in the top in her events. Ruth also enjoyed fostering friendships with athletes from other teams who, from the outside, may have been viewed as her competition. Ruth was focused on her own performances but always cheering on her teammates and other athletes. I’m going to miss watching her race next year and miss her positive outlook!
