Missisquoi Valley Union cross country runner Ruth Brueckner has always been fast on the race course, but on Saturday, Oct. 2, Brueckner used her speed to help MVU secure its second win in the annual Powder Puff football game against Bellows Free Academy St. Albans. Brueckner scored four touchdowns and ran for approximately 175 yards.
What did you enjoy about playing flag football? "I enjoyed the incentive (of getting to the endzone). It's very different from racing; when you're racing, you're running to a finish line. With football, you almost have to be faster to get by people, and there's a lot of adrenaline."
Did you enjoy the team aspect? "We have relays in track, but that still really focuses on individual performance. You can't run touchdowns if everyone doesn't do their job. I also thought it was cool how people who didn't play a sport came and put in as much hard work as everyone else; it was cool to see that."
Was this something you've been anticipating? "I've been looking forward to Powder Puff since I was in the seventh grade. Seeing the fans in the stands and knowing all the money coming in would help others was really nice. It's great to play football, but on top of that, we got to help others."
Thank yous: "I'd like to thank my coaches and all the girls I played with; it made for one of the best experiences of my life."
Dan Palmer, MVU Powder Puff coach:
What was your game plan involving Ruth? “We know during practices that if Ruth was able to get to the corner she had a great chance of going all the way. Anytime we had a 3rd or 4th down and long to go we put the ball in Ruth's hands and let her do her thing. More often than not she was effective at getting us the needed yardage.”
Did Ruth surprise you with her effectiveness on the field? “We knew going into the game that there wouldn’t be many students on the other side of the ball with the speed Ruth has. I've always known Ruth to be a long distance runner more than a sprinter, but as soon as she saw a hole she took it and it often led to great results.”
What qualities did Ruth bring to the game that enhanced everyone's enjoyment of the event? “Ruth has opened up a lot of people's eyes to just how good of an athlete she really is. Besides running the ball, she made a lot of great blocks for the other running backs. I was always concerned about her getting injured in some way but she would run into others and make big blocks and get up smiling each time. She is one tough athlete.”
