Ruby Dasaro, a junior guard at BFA-St. Albans has led the Comets’ basketball team this year, scoring 17 points against Missisquoi Valley Union, and 13 points against North Country. Dasro is averaging 11 points, four steals, and five rebounds per game for the BFA.
Q&A with Ruby Dasaro
What three qualities do you think have helped you succeed this winter? The three qualities that have helped me succeed this winter have been determination, confidence, and willingness. Being determined is very important and helps push the team to be the most successful. Confidence is very key because not only do you have to have confidence in yourself you have to be confident in your teammates abilities. This year we got a new coaching staff so our team had to be willing to learn new plays, morals, and drills.
How have your new coaches helped the team prepare for the season? The new coaching staff is so amazing and it’s a great mix of coaching styles Which helps touch upon every detail that needs to be worked on. We have done many new drills that help enhance our skills, but off the court we have become much closer. We spend time in the locker room together, go on buddy walks, and have team breakfasts which leads to a positive team culture.
What qualities about this team have helped you elevate your game? This team has been so easy to get along with, and because everyone is so kind to each other it allows us to focus when we need to but have fun. While basketball is very serious it is important to have fun and smile.
Comet coach Shane Garceau: Ruby is one of the hardest working players on our team. She has a lot of responsibility as the point guard and is usually guarding one of the other teams star players. Despite working both sides of the floor, she rarely gets tired. Ruby is not afraid to get on the floor or go to the boards despite her size. One of the greatest things about Ruby is she does it all with a smile. She’s a great kid.
