Missisquoi Valley Union sophomore Rory Schreindorfer had two goals and an assist in the Thunderbirds' thrilling 8-6 win over U32 on Dec. 13.
Q&A with Rory Schreindorfer
What will you remember most about the win over U32? The thing I will remember the most about the win over U-32 is how my team pushed until the very last second; everyone on the benches and in the stands was cheering, bringing more energy to the team. Winning that game showed the girls and me that it's not over till it's over, and I feel like if we keep it up this team has some real potential.
How did the team work together for the win? Our passing came together, and in the second and third periods, all of our energy was left on that ice.
What three qualities do you think this team has that will contribute to success this year? First, we all work very hard; we also have great leaders and coaches that support us in every way, and our leaders kept their heads up, as did everyone else. And lastly, we work together as a team; every single person on this team puts in 110 percent effort until that last buzzer goes off.
Thunderbirds' coach Katie Campbell: Rory has always been a top player for our team, but this season, she's really taken it to the next level. She's been making rushes, setting up plays, winning board battles, and making everyone around her better players, all with a new sense of confidence that she has grown into. She's seeing the ice well and the back of the net well. Rory's playing with a physical edge this season and using her body as an asset to her game, and it’s paying off. She has a strong desire to win and do what it takes to get that win, as you can see in her performance against U-32. Rory is going to be a difficult player to play against this season which may surprise some people, but it doesn’t surprise me. I look forward to seeing her accomplishments this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.