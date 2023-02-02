Richford junior Sierra Derby has been a force to be reckoned with on the boards this season and has been putting up some great offensive numbers as well. In the Jan. 24 win against BFA-Fairfax, Derby led all scorers with 22 points. On Jan. 28, Derby scored 13 points against Enosburg.
Q&A with Sierra Derby
What do you enjoy most about playing in the post for the Rockets? The thing I enjoy most about playing in the post for the Rockets is knowing that they trust me when I have the ball and that they will be there if I can't get the shot.
How does this team work together to succeed? We trust and believe in each other and know our roles on the team. We all are super close on and off the court, and I think going into a game having fun and believing in each other helps a lot.
What has helped you elevate your game on the post this year? This year I've been working a lot on my post moves in practice and out of practice. My dad has been bringing me to the gym in his spare time and helping me with my footwork. I've also been going to a trainer in Burlington on the weekends.
Rockets’ coach Tim Lagasse: Sierra’s been working hard on her footwork and post moves, and we can see it paying off, especially in the last couple of games. She’s the type of player that will put the work in and is always asking for more. She’s very level headed out there. She’s in a hard position with a lot of work and a lot of contact that she has to play through. She works hard on the boards, and it’s physical, but she keeps at it. Throughout the seasons I’ve had with her, we’ve talked about how she will get the bruises and slaps, and you have to be willing to stay in there and take it. You won’t always get the calls you want, and I commend her on her work down there. This point in the season is a good place to see that work payoff.
