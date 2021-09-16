Oliver Pike planned to start the season as a field player for the Falcons; fifteen minutes into the first game, he was in net. Pike has been an integral part of Richford's three wins against Craftsbury, Danville, and Christ Covenant.
Falcon's coach Eric Bruch on Oliver: "I warmed Oliver up as a field player against Craftsbury. When we needed him in goal, he scrambled to put his jersey on, stepped in, and played great. At Danville, he had a solid performance. When tested, he was on point," said Bruch.
Oliver Pike:
What have you enjoyed about being in goal? "I was glad I could show coach Eric (Bruch) what I was capable of. It was a good opportunity for me."
Have you played goal before? "When I was young, I'd kick the ball around. He'd put me in goal because he wanted to take shots on me. I ended up being in goal, so I figured I'd pick it up."
Is it helpful to play for a coach who is also a goalie? "Having the extra support and having my coach pushing me forward is really helpful."
