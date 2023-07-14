Reid Myers completed his sophomore year at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in the spring of 2023.
Q&A with Reid Myers
How has your game grown this summer as you've played with and competed against college aged players? My game has grown over the summer competing against older players and better competition with all these players having lots of experience. For me, my game has grown from gaining more experience and learning what the next level is like.
What do you enjoy about representing Franklin County and the American Legion? What I enjoy about representing Franklin County is how when I play with my teammates we’re not just playing baseball together, but we’re playing baseball like a family.
How has the game of baseball helped you grow as a person and an athlete this spring and summer? Baseball has helped me show how to be a leader and work as a team because winning in baseball can't be done by one person; baseball has shown me how to work together as a team. Baseball has shown me how to be a better athlete by taking care of my body because we have some many games and practices. Baseball has also helped me perform better in other sports.
Post 01 coach Travis Myers: Reid is making some noise this year as our shortstop and leadoff hitter. Defensively, he makes highlight reel plays seem routine. He combines smooth fielding mechanics and a strong arm that locks down the defense up the middle. Reid also has a great approach at the plate. He consistently hits the ball hard and never swings at bad pitches. He’s one of our younger players on the team, but he can do it all. He has pitched, caught and played middle infield for us this year. He has a very bright future for Post 01 and in the game of baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.