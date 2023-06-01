BFA-Fairfax sophomore baseball player Reagan Baumeister earned the win on the mound for the Bullets in the 4-3 win over Danville on May 22, allowing two hits and two unearned runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight. He came in in relief in the 14-3 win over Richford on May 27, throwing two and one-third innings, allowing no runs on three hits, walking two, and striking out two.
Reagan Baumeister
Do you have a pitch that you've to be most effective this year? My curveball has been my best pitch, and I've kept hitters off balance when I've paired it with my fastball. My teammate, Dylan Sicard, throws hard and has sliders, which move differently, so when I come it, I give batters something they aren't used to, and I can use that to my advantage.
What do you feel has contributed to the team's success this season? I've played with all these guys my whole life, especially Gabe (Nyland-Funke), and we're compatible when he's catching. We're super comfortable with each other in the dugout, which helps us stay loose on the field.
What three things do you love about the game of baseball? I like how challenging it is. You can go 4 for 4 in one game and 0 for 4 the next. You have to push yourself, and growing off of failure is something that keeps me going. We lost in the first round of playoffs last year, and that gave us motivation for this year. Playing for BFA-Fairfax, we're all so close, so failure is easier. We can pick each other up, which builds confidence; as teammates, we always encourage each other to focus on the next play.
Bullets coach Mike Brown: Reagan is a baseball kid, and he doesn't get upended by challenging moments and how difficult it is to play baseball. He thrives in the challenge. Those kids are special, and you build programs around them. Reagan is one of many wired this way on this team. We feed off his baseball energy. He's a bulldog on the mound--he's relentless and fearless. He's a great defensive player and a middle-of-the-lineup guy who we want to see come up when we have runners in scoring position. He's also a great teammate, has an awesome attitude, and always gives his best effort. I'm so happy he's had a phenomenal sophomore year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.