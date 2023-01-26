Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Periods of snow will continue through the day, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain this morning. Additional snow accumulations will be 2 inches or less, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. * WHERE...Champlain Valley and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After a brief lull early this morning, another round of precipitation will redevelop by mid morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&