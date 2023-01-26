As a sports editor, I see a lot of athletes, and Ray Fournier is someone I'll remember. He brings intensity and high energy to every sport he plays. He's ready to do whatever he needs to do to put his team in the best situation, and he's always upbeat. In the Jan. 17, game against Enosburg, he closed the game with 19 points and led the MVU Thunderbirds boys' varsity basketball team to a 54-38 win.
Q&A with Ray Fournier
What do you enjoy about your role as a senior leader for the Thunderbirds? What I enjoy about being a senior leader for the T-bird is how I like hanging out with my teammates on and off the court and how they appreciate the game of basketball as I do.
What three qualities does this team utilize to work together to succeed? The three things we do as a team to work together are working hard on defense, getting that extra pass in to get a better look at the basket, and wanting to get better every day.
What will you remember most about the win against Enosburg? What I will remember the most about the Enosburg game is how great our defense was and how Reid Myers and Caleb Surprise were able to defend Devyn Gleason, which was awesome. The whole team passed the ball really well and gave me the open shots to get points.
MVU coach Matt Walker: Ray is our leader. He brings high energy, high enthusiasm, and total effort. Ray picks everyone up each game, each practice, and each drill, and he's our leading rebounder and defender. Against Enosburg, he did that and led us with 19 points. As a senior, Ray is finding the right opportunities on offense without trying to force each possession. Ray's going to lead us to a strong performance in the Lake Division games ahead of us.
