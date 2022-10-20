BFA-Fairfax senior soccer player Raegan Decker scored eight goals in two games to help lead the Bullets to victory over Lamoille Union and Danville.
What will you remember most about the games against Lamoille and Danville? I'll remember not the goals I scored but the feelings afterward. BFA-Fairfax Bullets give the best high fives and even better hugs. The community here is amazing and made playing so much more special. I also have a huge family; many of them were at the two games, and I will always remember my dad saying, “nice shot” or “good hustle, Rae” after scoring or my aunt Hannah yelling, “good job Raegan” after a good cross. Soccer is big in my family, so my family supporting me and giving me feedback after games has always meant a lot to me. Especially when it comes to my dad, who, besides me, might be my biggest critic, so it means the world to me when he tells me I did well because I know that he really means it.
How does this team help create opportunities for goal-scoring? This year, we’ve worked on possessing and trying to move the ball faster by getting it off our feet quicker. My team has gotten really great at reading each other and anticipating where the ball is going, and we're really good at communicating. I’d say that that combination is what makes us successful. We create opportunities for goal-scoring by working the ball in and out of the center of the field and by switching fields. Our center midfielders do a good job getting the ball to the outside midfielders, and the outside mids make beautiful crosses into the 18-yard box. Shoutout to Paige Cargill, who creates goal-scoring opportunities from the back of the pitch with beautiful through balls, Molly Dearborn for her outstanding crosses from the right side of the field, and my two left side of the field partners Ryleigh Smith and Emma Spiller, who work with me the most and help set me up for success.
What do you enjoy the most about playing with this team? What I enjoy the most about playing with this group of people is that we understand each other. Going to a small school and living in a tight-knit community, so many of us have grown up together. We can read each other, whether that means knowing where someone is going to put the ball or knowing when someone needs extra support during a game. Like I said, they also give the best high-fives and hugs and are the best post-goal celebrators. I also enjoy each player's individual skill; these girls constantly impress me. Additionally, I can tell how much all of my teammates care. We care about the sport, we care about the game, and we truly care about each other more than anything. I love and care about these girls more than they know.
BFA-Fairfax coach Bill Ormerod: Raegan is a very hard-working and vocal leader. On the field, she plays with pace and has an eye for open space to exploit in the offensive third of the field. She frequently tracks back to support our defense and provide an outlet when they are under pressure. Raegan also directs play on the field, giving instructions and calling out open players. She was voted one of our captains his season by her teammates and was also one of three seniors who directed preseason pickup soccer.
This season Raegan has been a vital part of our team's success. She has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists through 12 games, and in four of those games, she has tallied multiple goals. She's a very clutch player for our team and one whose consistency and determination I depend on greatly.
In last week's games, Raegan was determined to ensure we were victorious. Against Lamoille, She completely dominated possession on her side of the field and used her speed and quick acceleration to play through the defense, scoring three of our team's five goals. Her first two goals set the tone for that game and allowed our team to play with a lead, including a 3-1 lead at halftime. Against Danville, she again used her speed to attack from a wide position and tallied five goals. Her heads-up play, speed, boundless energy, and knowledge of where her teammates are and where the goal is, make her a consistent scoring threat.
