Comet lacrosse player Rae Alexander, a sophomore, scored her first varsity hat trick in Milton on April 8; she scored four goals total in the 19-4 win.
What will you remember most about scoring a varsity hat trick against Milton? My hattrick against Milton was my first varsity hat trick and my first goal. It was pretty cool to get both in the second game of the season. I will remember the passes I got to get these goals; in particular, Caroline Bliss had a beautiful pass for one of my goals. All of my teammates were also very happy for me. Overall the team support is ultimately what I will remember.
After a championship hockey season, what are you bringing with you to lacrosse that will help make you a better competitor? One thing that I can take from hockey season and make not only myself a better competitor, but the entire team, is the Comet motto: Believe. If our coaches hadn’t constantly enforced us to believe in ourselves and our teammates, it’s quite possible we wouldn’t have been state champions. I think this plays a huge part in performing well this lacrosse season. Secondly, I bring competitiveness to every sport I do; lacrosse may not be my best sport, but I’ll always work as hard as possible to help my team. Lastly, I am going to transfer my perseverance from the ice onto the lacrosse field. While Comet Hockey had a seemingly perfect season, there were definitely hardships we had to overcome to end undefeated, and undoubtedly we will have to battle adversity in lacrosse.
What three things about this team will help lead to its success? I think our quick learning will help take us far. I've noticed how quickly our team can take what the coaches give us and do it. We have an almost entirely new defense this year, and it’s amazing to see how fast they're improving. Our midfield and attack are more experienced and strong. If we can work together, we will have success on the field. I think our team’s attitude and morale will lead to success. After last year’s loss to South Burlington in the championship, the general attitude is we want to win this year. Our team is full of high-energy athletes who are dedicated to doing their best, and I know that will take us far.
BFA St. Albans girls lacrosse coach Mary Pipes: Rae has been making strides this year as a player, and we know she will continue to grow throughout the season. She has the potential to be a very strong midfielder. We certainly expect great things from her this season. She's one of our younger players, so we look forward to seeing what she can do. She's been working to develop her stick skills, and that was evident during the Milton game. At the Milton game, she was finding the back of the net pretty easily, and her shooting percentage for that game was 80 percent. This year, our team has an easy camaraderie, and Rae fits in with the team.
