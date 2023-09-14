BFA-St. Albans senior Porter Hurteau raced to his first varsity cross country win at the Burlington Invite at Hard’ack on Saturday, Sept. 9, finishing in 16:03, a 30 second improvement on his previous personal best.
Q&A with Porter Hurteau
What will you remember most about your first cross-country varsity win? I’ll remember the cheering for BFA from everyone on the sidelines. It was very muddy, so the battle was just as much mental as physical. Our team was coming off a successful weekend at the Essex Invite so all of the boys were running well. The hard work and the hope that holds the team together this year helped me on Saturday and will continue to help us throughout the year. My big memory from this past weekend won’t be the win (that was a cool and exciting part), but it will be the feeling of pride I have in our team. I felt like I had to do my best to help the team, and that’s what helped me win. Cross country may seem like an individual sport, but having a team like ours this year definitely helps when it comes to winning, and that’s what I will remember most.
What was it like to get the win on your home course? Chasing the ghosts of Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Tremblay on our home course is unmatched. Throughout my high school career, those older boys and I have put in countless hours of training and racing on that course, so most of the race was like a dream. Having the experience I had with those guys, and then being able to apply everything I’ve learned from them, especially at Hardack was amazing. Even now, the older boys still support the team, and it was awesome to be able to make them proud on our home course.
What has been your greatest motivator this senior season? One of my greatest motivators this season has been the team. We have the potential to be really well this year, and it creates a fun, hard-working environment that makes everyone want to do the best they can. I believe all seven of our varsity guys can run a 5K under 20 minutes, which would be really cool. The coaches play a huge role in motivation as well. Coach (Mike) Mashtare has a ton of experience which is going to really help shape the team into the powerhouse it can be and give us the confidence we need. Coach (Tim) Hurteau makes sure everyone’s running as smoothly as possible and is a great resource when someone gets hurt. He plays a big role in keeping the team functioning and in good condition so Mashtare can focus on finding new workouts to keep us fit and fast. Coach (Jennifer) Konrad also plays a really big role in motivation. She brings us to the start line of every meet and deals with all of the pre-race jitters, making sure everyone’s mentally ready to go run as fast as they can. All in all, there is no single motivator this senior season. The BFA cross country team is a perfect storm to keep everyone motivated, especially me as I go through my senior year.
BFA-St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare: Porter's win on Saturday is the perfect example of what hard work will do. When he was in middle school he split his time, like many do, between soccer and cross country. He was an okay middle school runner, but his hard work and attention to detail has made him one of the best high school runners in Vermont. When he made the decision to run full time in high school, his entire running career changed. He had the privilege of having some great role models who taught him the importance of working hard and doing the little things to be successful. His victory on Saturday showed that he’s done the hard work and the little things it takes, like proper diet, hydration, and getting plenty of sleep. He played a big role in the three performances right behind him on Saturday, and he’s now that role model for younger runners that he had; he’s shown them what hard work and paying attention to detail will do for them. Porter’s a great teammate; one of his goals for this season is to lead his team to a berth in the New England Championships in Maine.
