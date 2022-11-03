BFA-St. Albans' cross country runner, Porter Hurteau, raced to a runner-up finish in the D1 Vermont Cross Country State Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Thetford Academy. Hurteau's time of 17:05 is the third fastest time ever run by a BFA boy at states on the Thetford course, and he improved by 59 seconds over his time run last year at States.
Q&A with Porter Hurteau
What have you done to increase your fitness and form over the last year? Over the past year, I've spent a lot of time out on the road putting in lots of mileage. Coming off of nationals this past summer, I've been super motivated, which has kept me going. Also, Coach (Mike) Mashtare, (Jennifer) Conrad, and (Tim) Hurteau have given me many pointers on improving my running form to become more efficient in my movement pattern.
How did running alongside the 'Big Three' help you elevate your running? Running with Ethan (Mashtare), Calvin (Storms), and Jacob (Tremblay) was one of the best opportunities I could possibly have had. The skills they taught me and the work ethic that they demonstrated are irreplaceable. Even now, they still check in before and after every meet, encouraging me to go out and chase the legacy that they left.
What three things will you remember most about advancing to the runner-up position in the state race? The first thing I'll remember is just the feeling of disbelief. This result, for me, was unexpected. I'd been improving consistently through the season, though the last couple of weeks had been up and down for me so I was waiting for it to all pay off. Also, I felt the support from my friends, family, teammates, and coaches. It was unmatched, and it was a really special time. Finally, the friendships that deepened between my opponents and me are what I'll remember as well. Cross country is an individual sport, but you always feel like you are welcomed, and even my friends from other teams were happy that I had a good day.
Special thank yous: I want to thank the coaching staff for this year. They did a great job helping our team get faster, and the number of personal bests we had this year was amazing. Also, my family has been extremely supportive, traveling to all the meets, so I am grateful. Finally, I want to thank the cross-country team. We lost a great senior class from last year, and the young runners really filled some big roles this year. Our team dynamic this year is great, and I'm looking forward to another great year next year with all of them.
BFA-St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare: Porter has taken what he learned his first two years training with the upperclassmen and is using all that knowledge to excel himself. He's passing on that wealth of information to his younger teammates daily at practice and every race. His greatest gift to them is passing on his work ethic. You cannot be this successful without putting in the miles and time, and Porter has certainly done both the last three summers and seasons. His performance at the Vermont Cross Country State Championships was because of his hard work, long lonely miles, and smart race plan. Porter is very coachable and very serious about improving with every workout. He understands that each workout has a specific outcome and takes each one seriously. He's established himself among the best that have ever run at BFA-St. Albans and in Vermont. He has a bright running future ahead of him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.