BFA-St. Albans junior Parker Daudelin had four catches and ran for 70 yards, scoring two touchdowns for the Bobwhites in their 53-18 season-opening win against Mount Mansfield Union on Friday, Sept. 2.
Q&A with Parker Daudelin
Looking back at Friday's game, what will you remember most? Something about Friday’s game that I think I’ll always remember is how everything just seemed to come together. So many players made major contributions to the game. From Seneca to Landon to the o-line with amazing blocks, everything just seemed to click. All the time we put in really paid off. I left feeling proud of the entire team.
What three things do you love about the game of football? One of the things I love about football is how fast the game goes. You can’t get caught up on one play you missed or how you could’ve done better; you just have to keep grinding. I also love the people you meet and the memories you make. I’ve played football with a few of these guys since we were six. I’ve made lots of friends through football, and I can talk for hours about the great times we’ve had. The last thing I love about football is how much strategy is involved in the game. There's hours upon hours invested for one game, whether it’s nightly practices on the field or hours of watching film off the field.
What about this year's team sets it up for success? Personally, I think our team's competitive drive, our passion for the game, and team chemistry creates our success. We work together and push each other to be our best.
Bobwhite coach Geoff Murray: Parker is one of our most competitive players in drills at practice and on the game field. He's a player who plays bigger than his actual size. He's a real student of the game and watches film to better understand the game and his opponent.
Parker's an energy giver, not an energy taker. He plays with fire and passion that's contagious. The second touchdown he caught, he was fully extended on a difficult angle from the ball. That's a difficult catch, but it's not unexpected because Parker believes he's going to make every play.
Parker not only gets it done on the field, but he gets it done in the classroom and in the community; he's the definition of student-athlete. He gets the importance of 'team' and studying the game; he's a vintage-type player and a pleasure to coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.