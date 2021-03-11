ST. ALBANS — Owen Benoit, a junior defenseman and three-year varsity player for BFA St. Albans, got his first goal of the season on Saturday against CVU.
"I've been getting my chances and haven't been able to capitalize; it felt like a boulder was lifted off of my back when I scored that goal," said Benoit.
Benoit's goal tied things up early in the Bobwhites' 3-2 win. "Aiden Savoy cleared out a scrum in the faceoff circle. He got it to me on the point; I made a quick pass to Colby Morin, and he gave it back. Aiden had set a nice screen in front of the net, and I was able to pick the corner," said Benoit.
"I was getting a little frustrated. I hadn't been able to put the puck in the net; it felt good to get that one."
Benoit's greatest strength is his skill on skates. "Nowadays, it's important to be deceptive. You've got to have some good deception skills to create space for yourself," said Benoit.
"I've been skating since I was young, and I've worked with some skills coaches in Burlington. The game is shifting toward skill; it's still a physical game, but it's leaning toward smaller, quicker, skilled players."
What's your favorite part of skating? "I like being able to make my moves with my head up and to rely on my edges--tight turns and good moves can separate you from forecheckers."
Why do you love the game? "My parents introduced me to the game when I was young; ever since I can remember, I've loved being on the ice. When you like something like that, it doesn't feel like work, and that makes it easy to practice and get better."
Thoughts on this year's team: "Our underclassmen have stepped up big time filling the roles we lost from last year. The older players have stepped up, too. This group has a great connection."
Playing for the BFA coaches: "The last three years have been good playing for them. They help you on and off the ice."
Benoit is playing his final season with his brother Nathan. "It's something we'll always remember. We aren't out on the ice together often, but in practice, we can certainly sense where we are on the ice."
