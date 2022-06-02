Richford senior Olivia Hatch pitched the Rockets to a senior day victory on May 26 against visiting Northfield. Hatch and the Rockets held the visitors to three runs over seven innings, earning a 13-3 win.
Q&A with Olivia Hatch
What will you remember most about your senior day win over Northfield? The most memorable thing from the Northfield game was probably that I was pretty quick with my base running but also all the plays I was able to make that weren't pitching related. I will also remember how well our team came together to get the win.
What do you love about this year's team and the way they back you up? I love that this year's team is always supportive. We've had some ups and downs, but when things got tough we were able to be there for each other and find ways to improve. I’ll always be grateful for the amazing support I had behind the plate from Mikayla Chagnon; she always knew how to make my pitching better and backed me up in tough games.
What have you enjoyed about working with your softball coaches? Abby (Coon) and Katja (Langmaid) have been my coaches in some capacity since freshman year; that time has allowed them to build an understanding of me as a player, and it’s been really helpful for me this season to have them there for support. They know how to keep the team working hard while having a little fun. Karen (Chagnon) has been the best team mom, and I’ll miss her and how hyped up she gets in the dugout.
Rockets’ coach Abby Coon: One of Olivia’s greatest strengths is her perseverance and work ethic. It doesn’t matter if we’re up or down, she’s ready to work hard and keeps her head in the game. This also translates off the field, as she’s valedictorian of her class. She’s honestly someone any coach would love to have on their team. Her overall attitude and leadership is what has made her so successful on the mound this year. Her composure on the mound from last year to this year is incredible to watch. She worked hard in the off season to get where she’s at. I’m super proud to have coached her over the last four years. It’s really bittersweet, between her and her class, they’ve made me want to continue my coaching career. It’s sad but bittersweet at the same time, I know she’s going to succeed and do great things no matter where she ends up. My only hope is that she continues to play softball I’m extremely proud and excited for her to be Athlete of the Week.
