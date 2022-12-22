BFA-St. Albans senior, Noah Earl, led the Bobwhites with 12 points, three assists, three rebounds, one steal, and two blocks, and shot six for six from the field against the Milton Yellow Jackets on Dec. 14. The Bobwhites earned the 67-23 win. Earl also led all scorers against North Country on Dec. 19, tallying 17 points in the 58-48 win over the Falcons.
Q&A with Noah Earl
What will you remember most about the season-opening win of your senior year? I will remember the team's energy and bond after winning the first game of the season; it was a great start and boost for the rest of the season mentally.
How has this team worked together to build on the success of last season? Our team has put in a ton of work over the summer. We had Junior NBA and played in a men's league to prepare for the season. Also weight rooms have definitely helped the team as well.
What three qualities does this team have that will lead to success this season? Hard work, determination, and dedication are the three qualities I think our team has that will help us succeed this season.
Bobwhites' coach Tristan Menard: Noah saw some early foul trouble and limited minutes down the stretch in the game against Milton, but he gave us a small taste of what's in store this season. He's been an awesome leader this year, leading by example and with his voice. I'm excited to see where he and we go from here!
