BFA-St. Albans' junior setter Nick Galuszka helped lead the Bobwhites' volleyball team to a victory over Vermont Commons in the final week of the regular season with 16 assists and two aces. He also made substantial contributions in the 5-1 loss to Burlington, tallying 19 assists and two aces.
Q&A with Nick Galuszka
What stands out to you about your team's success this week? My team saw success this week as we played a tight game with one of the state's best teams (Burlington) and locked in a playoff spot with a win against VT Commons. We get better with every day, and it's great to see the improvements we've made since the start of the season.
What three things do you enjoy most about playing volleyball? I love the game of volleyball because of the people I've met playing, between the coaches and my teammates alike. Volleyball is one of my favorite things to play, and it starts with the people involved. I also really enjoy seeing the progress we make as a team every year, with several new players coming in every year. Volleyball has been a great way for me to connect to the BFA community, and I have a great time doing so.
How have your coaches helped you elevate your game this season? My coaches have played a massive part in my improvements, especially with Coach (Kevin) Munger joining the team. We have a lot to learn from him as well as coaches who put more time than we spend on the court learning more about the game. I appreciate our coaches and all they've taught me, and I would be nowhere near the player I am without them.
Bobwhite coach Tristan Menard: Nick constantly brings a positive attitude and energy to the team. It's not always easy to come to practice with energy, but Nick manages to be the most upbeat guy in the room all the time. Being our setter, Nick plays an essential role in all of our offense scheming and planning. We can't get attacks without what he provides. The team allows Nick to be the best version of himself by constantly encouraging him and giving him feedback. When we're able to provide Nick with a good first touch, his job as a setter is much easier. The ability of our hitters to actually swing on the ball helps Nick be successful when it comes to assists. It truly takes sound execution on all three touches to find consistent success.
