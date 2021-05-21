SWANTON — MVU senior Natalee Harvey had an outstanding outing in the circle on Saturday, shutting down a powerful Essex Hornets lineup. The Hornets were unable to score until late in the game, and Harvey fanned 12 of them throughout.
What do you enjoy about facing a good team? “I knew going into the season that Essex and BFA would be our biggest competitors; for me, it’s the adrenaline rush playing against a good team.”
Looking back at the Essex game, what stands out? “I definitely could not have won the game without my team behind me. It was our best game; we’ve always had good chemistry, and facing Essex really showed us coming together and playing as a team.”
As a senior, do you have a leadership role with younger players? “We missed last season, so it was an adjustment we had to make to step into that leadership role. The last time we played was our sophomore year, so we had to step up two years of experience.”
What have you enjoyed about this group of teammates? “I love my teammates. Our team carries a really positive vibe, and that gives me an extra boost of confidence when I’m pitching.”
Was it different coming back to the team without your sister Sarah? “I have always looked up to Sarah as a leader and followed the role that she was leading. Coming back and having to lead with the others seniors was really different.”
What has it been like coming back to the diamond at MVU after Covid? “I’m really happy to be back this year, and I’m grateful for my coaches coming back. It’s a big adjustment for everyone with the new rules.”
Any thank yous? I would like to thank my mom and my little sister Rachel. I’m so grateful that they’ve been able to be there and watch my senior year. I want to thank my dad; he’s been to all my games this year, too. They’re my biggest supporters. I’m grateful to everyone who comes out to watch me.”
