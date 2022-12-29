Missisquoi Valley Union senior basketball player Destinee Pigeon led the Thunderbirds with 15 points on Dec. 22, in their 71-16 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Q&A with Destinee Pigeon
What did the team do well to get last week's win? What I noticed the most was how much we worked as a team throughout the game. Playing with so many girls who've never really played together can be challenging, but we’re very close. The more comfortable we get playing together, the more you'll see us succeed. We did an outstanding job of being smart with the ball and taking shots that made sense.
What do athletics add to your life as a student-athlete? Being a three-sport athlete is challenging at times, but something about it just adds to the whole experience. The relationships athletics allow you to build with your peers are incredible. Everyone needs something that lets them feel free to be themselves; mine is athletics. They've helped me make so many memories.
What three qualities give strength to this team? The first quality that gives this team strength is our willingness to listen. Our coaches always give feedback during games or practices, and we listen and use what they tell us to improve our game. The second quality is how much we motivate one another. We’re always cheering on one another no matter what. The third quality is how engaged we are with our sport. We all want to be there, to win, and to succeed. I think that attitude plays a huge role in if we succeed. Talent can't win a game by itself; you have to have a good mindset with that talent to be successful.
MVU coach Tim Luneau: Destinee has quickly put what I'm teaching into practice. I give the kids some basic rules for operating, limiting turnovers, and facilitating better decision-making, but otherwise, they have the green light to create and play basketball. Destinee’s a creative scorer; she can drive and shoot, which makes her tough on defenses. I think the game against BFA-Fairfax will be one of many where Destinee scores in multiple ways: in transition, driving, and shooting from beyond the arc. Destinee’s one of our three senior captains and leads by example; when she does say something, the others listen. She sets a great example for the younger players.
