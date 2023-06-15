This week, we're recognizing three BFA-St. Albans Comet softball players, Molly Smith, Cora Thomas, and Ruby Dasaro, who left their mark on the D1 semifinal and final games. Comet coach Bert Berthiaume provided the following stats on each athlete’s performance in the two games. Thomas was 7-for-8 with seven RBI, seven runs, three doubles, one triple, a home run, and a walk. Smith was 4-for-8 with four runs, three RBI, and one home run, and Dasaro was 5-for-7 with six runs, three RBI, one double and two triples.
What will you remember most about the 2023 D1 Vermont softball state championship?
Molly Smith: The thing I’ll remember the most about this year is the people. I've been playing softball with Ruby, Cora, Sierra (Yates), and Makenna (Hughes) since my sophomore year, and they have truly become more then my teammates. Maddie (Carey) and I have grown up together, and it's great that I could play with her for two years. Arleigh Richard, Ava (Hutchins), and Grace (Burnor) keep me laughing and remind me to have fun. My outfield crew, although quiet, always made it fun out there. Everyone on the team has made an impact in my life, and I am so grateful for each of them. The coaching staff has done nothing but support me, and for that I am grateful. I’m sad to leave this team, and I’m proud we could end on such a high note
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: The top three batters in the Comet order had a tremendous week leading the Comets to a 20-2 win vs. MVU in the Semi Finals and 10-0 win vs. Mt. Anthony in the D1 championship game.
Cora, Molly, and Ruby set the tone for two tremendous offensive performances by the Comets. They hit for average and for power, they drove in runs, scored runs and put on a performance that was quite impressive. Looking at their combined stats during these two games you can see the impact they had on these two games.
All three of these girls have been on varsity for three years, they have a passion for the sport of softball, they are extremely competitive, they have tremendous skill, and they all know how to work hard and have fun. They treat each other and their teammates with respect, support and encouragement. They are all great players, but more importantly they are all great young ladies. We will miss Molly's leadership, sense of humor, and drive. She will be off to college and taking the next steps of her journey. The great news is that the dynamic up the middle duo of Cora and Ruby will be back for one more season!
