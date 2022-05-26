Molly Medor has been rock solid in the circle for the MVU Thunderbirds this spring. Last week, she pitched a complete game to lead the T-birds past rival Essex. She also threw against MMU, maintaining a shutout until the fourth inning when the game was suspended due to thunder.
Q&A with Molly Medor
What about this team has helped the team succeed this spring? One thing that has helped us succeed this spring is our great team chemistry. We are always laughing and having fun with each other!
What will you remember about your win against Essex and about Jay and Rich's dedication and your commanding performance against MMU? One thing I will remember about our win against Essex is that we had great defensive plays and our hitting came alive towards the end of the game. Something I will remember about Mr. Hartman and Mr. McVicker’s field dedication is the brunch we had before at Mr. Hartman's house. The food his wife prepared for us was really good, and we all had so much fun and laughed a lot. I will also remember some of the stories that former MVU players said about them both.
What have you enjoyed about seeing the players from previous years come out to support Jay and Rich and to show their love and pride in the program? It was neat to see all the former softball players come and watch us play and support Mr. Hartman and Mr. McVicker’s legacy here at MVU. I’m glad I have the opportunity to have them as my coaches, and it made me realize I’m a part of something much larger.
MVU coach Jay Hartman: Molly is a first year varsity player and one of five sophomores on our roster this year. She’s shared pitching duties with Alex Brouillette and Molly Gagne throughout the spring. She’s worked very hard at pitching by throwing in the off season and playing for the Vermont Rockets during the travel ball season. Opponents are hitting just over .200 against her and in addition to three wins she has also come out of the dugout to pick up two saves. Molly’s very quiet, but has great composure in the circle, especially for someone of her age. We think she will just become better with more experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.