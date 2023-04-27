On Saturday April 22, Molly Gagne hit two home runs and plated five RBIs for the MVU Thunderbirds softball team in their win over Mt. Abraham. Molly bats in the clean-up spot for the team and is well known for her bat speed.
Q&A with Molly Gagne
What will you remember most about hitting two home runs against Mt. Abraham? My most memorable moment from that game is just the intensity we all had after Lizi (Bourdeau) cleared the bases with a beautiful double right after my second home run. We all were just so happy and proud of each other, and it was an all-time high for us. We all just kept saying “I’m so proud of you” to every individual person because we all contributed to that game in some way. I remember at least seven teammates saying it to me, and I was able to say it right back to them. We also showed our spirit and happiness through big bear hugs whenever we did something good. The team we have this year is truly incredible. We call each other softball sisters because we all are able to bond and laugh on a whole other level. That win and the memories that came along with it against Mount Abe will never be forgotten.
How have you worked to improve your hitting over the last year? Last off-season I worked hard to improve and better my swing by going to the field and hitting balls repeatedly off a tee or soft toss. In the winter, I took hitting lessons to help figure out the small flaws in my swing and critique them. I also focused on bat speed and understanding the attack angle of the bat. It furthered my confidence in my ability to hit. Although I will admit I have hitting slumps and days where I try my hardest but don’t have good outcomes. My childhood coach, Wayne, used to tell me failure is a part of life; work even harder and success will come. My teammates also will surround me with confidence when I’m in a hitting slump; they will support me and help me through it. There’s one huge difference in my softball year this year as well as next year and that’s not having my big sis, Madi by my side to be my biggest supporter. Last year she was my confidence booster and my person, so going into this season I knew I would have to rely on myself and my teammates, and they’ve done an amazing job.
Have your teammates and coaches helped you make the transition to shortstop? My teammates and coaches have been very understanding and supportive of my decision to move from outfield to infield. In the outfield you aren’t guaranteed; being in the infield at shortstop definitely has more action and responsibility. Although I’m extremely new at this position, my teammates and coaches are very patient with me if I make an error or am unsure of something. I‘ve been taught by coach Connie and Bill Sheets everything I need to know to play shortstop, and I’ll try my hardest while in that position. I'm looking forward to whatever challenges are going to be thrown at me.
MVU head coach Bill Sheets: Molly has worked extremely hard over the winter to build on her skill set, participating in small group hitting sessions. She focused on becoming a more complete hitter. As a junior, she’s shown incredible growth in her ability to hit the ball to any spot in the field, with a concentration on making solid contact with two strikes. Molly is hitting .500 on the season and that includes several well hit balls that didn’t fall in for hits. Defensively, Molly has made a significant position change to support the needs of the team. She has moved from the outfield to become our starting shortstop and her effort and determination in both practice and in games has resulted in an increased confidence to learn the position and begin to excel. Molly brings not only a passion for the game, but has a great team first attitude, supporting her teammates and most importantly, being a good teammate.
