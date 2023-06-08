With the No. 7 Richford Falcons down one run, a bases-loaded suicide squeeze executed by Mike Cunningham scored two runs to give his team a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh in the May 30, D4 first round playoff game with No. 10 Randolph.
Q&A with Michael Cunningham
What will you remember most about laying down the walk off bunt? The thing I’ll remember most about the bunt is reaching first safely and looking back at the plate and seeing that Jonas Lagasse and Mitchell scored off of it. Everyone was relieved after this, and when everyone rushed towards me to celebrate, it felt amazing.
How did your teammates help work for the win? My teammates and I all played our roles perfectly that game. We played some of the best defense we’ve played all year. We all contributed in our own ways, and that all eventually added up to a win. Along with this, we all built off of each other's energy and never lost hope. Our stamina helped us stay consistent throughout the whole game, and this resulted in our overall success, not just in this game, but the whole season.
What mindset do you bring to the game when you're in a clutch situation? My whole mindset while in a clutch situation is to just do damage. Before the at bat began, I took a deep breath and flushed out any nerves and pressure I was experiencing. During this at bat my teammates did their part by loading the bases with no outs. In my head, I knew I couldn't waste the opportunity, especially when it was one of the most important innings of the whole season, and everything had led to this.
Falcons’ coach Kevin Blaney: This is a well deserved award for Mikey. He’s only a sophomore but has played a big role on our team this season. I’ve asked him to pitch in tough situations, and he’s handled those situations like a veteran. In the playoff game vs. Randolph he pitched two scoreless innings then secured the victory for us with a text book suicide squeeze to drive in the game-tying and winning runs. He’s a great teammate and a joy to coach. He always has a positive attitude and is encouraging his teammates to be better. I’m looking forward to watching him develop into a leader the next couple of seasons. He is, and will continue to be, a key part of our team.
