Q&A with McKenzie Vincent
Missisquoi Valley Union junior McKenzie Vincent led the Thunderbird offense on Thursday, Dec. 23, scoring 16 of MVU's 46 points in the 46-21 win against BFA-Fairfax.
How has this team worked together to succeed this season? This team has worked hard to achieve our goal of working well together. We're finally seeing what our potential is as a program. We have finally gotten to experience the feeling of success. We've worked hard in past years; we just couldn't get to see what it's like to come out with a win. Our team is like a family, and I'll always cherish the moments I have with them. I came up to varsity halfway through my freshman season, and it's so heartwarming to see all of my teammates grow, and some have moved on to bigger and better things. My coaches have pushed me to my potential every season, and the same with all my teammates. I couldn't ask for a better team!
What will you remember most about your scoring contributions in the game against BFA-Fairfax? I will remember my dad coming over to me after the game, giving me a big hug, and telling me I'm only going up from here. It was a relief to feel that sudden urge of happiness.
MVU girls varsity basketball coach Jenn Gagne
“Mac is a huge asset to this team. She utilizes her height well to get in good positioning for rebounds on the defensive end, and she's been working hard and gaining ground with attacking the basket on the offensive end. When she gets the ball in the post and utilizes her height and moves, she's unbeatable. As a junior this season, she's stepped into a starting position and gained a huge amount of confidence in her skill. She's blossomed into a strong, skilled power forward with that confidence. She’s a very coachable player and hard worker, and she’s eager to learn and always ready to put in the work. She's spent countless hours in the gym training and putting up shots for the past several years. I'm excited to see her continued growth throughout this season. I know she'll be a strong presence for us game after game on both ends of the court.”
