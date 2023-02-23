MVU senior McKenzie Vincent led the T-birds with 26 points against Lyndon and 12 against Enosburg during the final week of regular season games. Vincent also tallied 10 to 15 rebounds to help lead the defensive effort.
Q&A with McKenzie Vincent
What will you remember most about the win over Enosburg? I'll remember the feeling when I realized we won against Enosburg for the first time in years. I loved seeing my teammates, who I’ve been playing with for so long, experience the feeling of working hard for something well deserved. We all have worked through tough spots this season, but we all stuck to it, and I’m so happy to see the regular season end with a success.
How has this team grown this year? We all have become super close, and we’re like a family. Working hard in practice and keeping that same intensity during games has led to a great season.
How have you, your teammates, and your coaches worked together to get these late-season wins? We all figured out how easy it can be to be successful by listening to each other and keeping our attitudes positive. I've been playing with Destinee (Pigeon) since we were little, and getting to finish my last high school season with her is a full-circle moment. Having support from my family and friends has kept me going this season, and I couldn’t ask for a better support system.
MVU coach Tim Luneau: McKenzie has been our team mom of sorts all year. She's been the most vocal leader and has embraced my, 'keep it positive' mantra. Since day one, we've been working on how best to get McKenzie the ball inside that gives her the best chance to score, and the last few games it's really come together nicely. I’ve also challenged McKenzie to dominate the boards and have said it doesn't matter if you score two or 20, if you dominate the boards we will win. It's been such a pleasure to coach Mac, and having her dad, Ron helping has been a lot of fun this year. I see great things in her future.
