Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and most of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult during this morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off to light wintry mix this morning. Additional light snow and ice accumulation is expected through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&