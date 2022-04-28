Q&A with Matt Gonyeau
BFA St. Albans senior pitcher Matt Gonyeau earned the win on the mound for the Bobwhites against neighboring MVU in the first game of the season. Gonyeau threw 4 innings with 7K, 3BB, zero ER, and allowed 1 hit. Gonyeau went 2-4 with 1 RBI.
What are you most looking forward to in your senior season? I would say that what I'm looking forward to the most this season is the next day. Whether it's a practice or a game, getting better as a team and working towards our end goal of winning a state title has been really enjoyable and is the number one thing on my mind and my teammates' minds.
What will you remember most about pitching in the game against MVU? The thing I remembered most from our game against MVU was how excited I was to start the season. It's my senior year, and I want to do the best I can, not for myself but for my team, because I owe it to them to bring it all out onto the field.
What have you enjoyed most about playing baseball? My favorite thing about baseball is spending time with my teammates, whether it's during a game, during practice, in the locker room before a game, or taking extra reps after practice. Being able to bond with my teammates has been a lot of fun, and I'm sure it's what I'm going to miss most about BFA baseball after this season.
BFA Bobwhites baseball coach Will Howrigan: First and most importantly, Matt is a great kid and a supportive teammate. He is probably our hardest working player and brings an intensity and focus to everything he does. Matt is extremely coachable. He expects to succeed due to all of his hard work, and because of this, it is not surprising when he has big games for us. He is able to impact the game both on the mound and at the plate. We are certainly happy that he is helping to lead our team this season.
