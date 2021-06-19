ST. ALBANS - BFA senior Maren McGinn was part of the Comets D1 titles in basketball and softball in 2021 and softball in 2019. She’s a force in the circle, and one of the sweetest girls you’ll meet.
What are the top three things you will remember from the 2021 D1 title win? "I'll remember all the people who were there supporting me. I got endless hugs at the end of the game. I'll remember the way it ended; we struggled to get that third out, and then it was one throw, a tag, and it was done. We were state champions. The bus ride! We were very excited on the way home because we could share the win with the community and have that accomplishment under our belts."
What differences did you feel between your sophomore year and senior title games? "In my sophomore year, my job at first base was just as important, but I didn't have the pressure of pitching. Taylor and I work great together, and she makes it easy to throw."
What was it like going through high school with this core group of athletes? "We've been able to grow with each other and make each other better. We've had so much fun together, and I will miss that next year. I'm very proud of thankful for my teammates, they always pick me up, make me laugh, and they've made the season one I'll never forget."
Can you tell us how each of your coaches has impacted you?
Coach Ann Sargent: "I'm going to remember Coach Sargent's encouraging spirit and the coachable environment she creates. At the beginning of each practice, we say, "Hey coach, Ann!" It's one of my favorite parts of going to practice and games."
Coach Kevin McGinn: "We call him Gramps; it's a joke they made a couple of years ago, and the name stuck. He's so kind and so funny! When we are struggling to hit, he knows how to address what we're doing so we can get results and win. He's the best of the best for hitting, and I'm going to miss him very much!"
Coach Bert Berthiaume: "He is my inspiration for what I want to be like from a coaching perspective. He's the best there is; he knows the game really well, but he cares about his players. He'll make you a better person and a better player."
Thankyous: "I want to thank my family; they are always there to pick me up, make me smile, and give me a hug at the end of a game. I want to thank my mom, Jennifer; her passion for softball has really helped me. I don't know what I'd do without her. She pushes me to get better, work harder, and has always wanted this for me. I'm really glad to share this with her. I'm so grateful for her, and I love her very much."
