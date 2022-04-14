BFA St. Albans track and field athlete Manny Chiappinelli qualified for States in three events at last week's meet in St. Johnsbury. Chiapinelli qualified in the 300m Hurdles: 4th 48.1 PR; Discus: 1st 109' 11.75" PR and Javelin: 1st 123' 7.5" PR
What three things have you enjoyed the most about track & field BFA St. Albans? First, my coaches have been extremely supportive and dedicated to my teammates and me throughout my track and field career. Coach Lamb, our throws coach, often stays late at practice to work with me and help me refine my technique.
The inclusivity of track and field is something I really love. Everyone has a chance to compete on the team. We make no cuts; everyone competes at every meet except for invitationals which have minimum distances and times to qualify. When I was a freshman, other athletes often took me under their wing to teach me, and even though I wasn’t the best thrower on our team as a freshman, everyone celebrated personal bests with me. As a team, we've always been very good at celebrating success, not only for those at the top of the team but for everyone who competes. PR’s are always recognized, and we all are excited to see anyone on the team show improvement.
I love the leeway the coaches offer us when choosing events. At the St. Johnsbury dual meet, for example, I ran the 300-meter hurdles. I have never run the race before in my life. Because of bad weather, I had barely even started training for them. But the coaches were comfortable just letting me go out and try it and do my best to run a good time. In the past, I've done events such as pole vault. While this one takes a little more training, it's still not one of my main events and is just one I do for fun once or twice a year. This flexibility really keeps our team enjoying track because we don’t just do what we are good at; we do what we enjoy.
You’ve qualified for states early in the season; what are you looking forward to for the rest of the season? Having qualified for states, I look forward to improving those marks and having less pressure to practice those events constantly. Vermont hosts an annual decathlon meet at the end of the year, and it's my favorite to compete in. Decathlon includes sprinting, hurdling, jumping, throwing, and pole vaulting - just about every track event you can think of. I look forward to being able to focus on some of the decathlon events I struggle with during the season to be better prepared for that meet at the end of the year.
What about this team sets it up for success in the 2022 season? Many of the other returning seniors and I have put in tons of hours in the offseason. After only one meet, many of us are running our best times and achieving the best distances of our careers. We also have many new freshmen and sophomores and some new upperclassmen who are only adding depth to our roster. This mix of raw young talent and experienced athletes creates an environment where everyone on our team can thrive, and we have a chance to see big scores as a team this year.
BFA Track and Field Coach Mike Mashtare: Manny is one of the hardest-working athletes on the team. He's one of the first at practice and one of the last to leave. He also gives his time to help his teammates become better, spending time helping them perfect their technique. Most early mornings, he's at the gym working out before school to improve his overall strength--something that's paying big dividends for him this spring, as he is for throwing for personal bests in the first competition of the season.
