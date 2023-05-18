Makenna Lovelette, the Enosburg Hornets’ softball team’s ace in the circle, earned her first no-hitter of the season against with a 20-0 win against Vergennes on May 11.
Q&A with Makenna Lovelette
How did the team work with you to help you secure the no hitter against Vergennes? We made plays; all season long we’ve had great defense, and it just continued through this game. I just had to do my thing and not worry about whether Vergennes hit the ball, because I knew my team would back me up.
What three qualities does this team possess that have led to its success? We have a great work ethic, teamwork and grit.
What two words of wisdom would you give to young softball players? I would say “push through.” As an athlete you always have ups and downs, but the downs are worse; sometimes it might feel like you want to give up, but you should always push through it.
Enosburg coach Randy Wells: McKenna's no-hitter in Vergennes is the result of her working through a rollercoaster of a season. She had a great start of the season through the Essex win. Then just some small ticks in her motion affected spin rate and speed. Battling through games and looking at pictures and video helped her get back to the normal Makenna who we all enjoy watching in the circle. Her pitching came back into focus for the Verginnes game. Her speed was back, the ability to hit spots was there, and this all led to the no-hitter. Her trust in her defense has also allowed her to attack the strike zone more. In Vergennes, she threw a total of 54 pitches of which 38 were strikes. As we all know, most no-hitters have at least one defensive play that saves the purity. Gabby Spauldings' fourth inning ending catch at the fence, in which her momentum toppled her over the fence, was that play. Through thick and thin Makenna continues to push her game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.